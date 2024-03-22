Woman, 18, arrested for bias-motivated crime after allegedly attacking Asian man at Lakewood RTD station

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a bias-motivated crime and two other charges after she allegedly attacked an Asian man at a Lakewood RTD station last month.

The attack happened around 9:17 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Wadsworth Station, located at 1298 Wadsworth Boulevard.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, two females asked the victim if he had any cigarettes. When the victim said no, one of the females started punching him and holding him down by his hair, Lakewood PD said. The second female stood by and yelled racial slurs at the victim, according to the department.

Lakewood PD said the assault lasted five to six minutes. The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, and some of his personal belongings were broken.

Lakewood Police Department

Jaidyn Drury, 18, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault, bias-motivated crime and harboring a minor, according to Lakewood police. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

The second suspect — a juvenile — has been identified but remains at large, the department said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.