Two injured in shooting at Lakewood apartment complex

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 17, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department asking for the public's help in identifying suspects from a shooting at a Lakewood apartment complex Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at the Villa at Wadsworth Station apartment complex, located at 1330 Yukon Street, around 8:26 p.m.

Lakewood police agents found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both are listed as stable, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

