Students send 3,000 Valentines cards to senior citizens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Valentine’s Day is a day to feel loved, and kids across the Denver metro made sure that was the case for senior citizens in Lakewood.

Students created 3,000 handwritten Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to residents at The Ridge Pinehurst Senior Center during the center’s “Love Your Neighbors Valentine Party.”

Ridge Pinehurst residents gathered in a community room, donned in red and pink clothing, to enjoy food, music and conversation. They were then each surprised with a decorated paper bag, stuffed full of handmade Valentine’s messages to enjoy.

“For most of our residents, it’s been a long time since they were able to have a true Valentine’s. And this really shows them that the community is behind them,” said Lori Closs, associate executive director at The Ridge Pinehurst Senior Center. “When we walked in, I was a little unsure of how it would happen. And to see the tears of joy, I also became tearful. It just enlightens them. They love to see and feel the love that our community brings to them.”

Studies show that connection is key to a long and healthy life, making the love and warmth of the Love Your Neighbors Valentine Party all the more important to the residents and staff at the center.

“It just fills my heart with joy,” said resident Rita Price. “Words aren’t strong enough to explain my wonderful, gracious gratitude for all of these lovely children that came to do Valentine’s for this old broad.”

“It’s great to have these kids remember us old people,” laughed fellow resident Ethel Loughmiller.

In the video below, see the heartwarming moments as the residents at The Ridge Pinehurst Senior Center in Lakewood opened and read the thousands of cards received from students in the community.

