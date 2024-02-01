Student-led pep band brings 'RAMbunctious' energy to Green Mountain High School

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Students at Green Mountain High School have a new way to showcase their school spirit.

Richard Butler

Reid Pluess, a senior at Green Mountain, formed a 25-person pep band as a part of his senior capstone project. The band is called RAMbunctious in honor of the school's mascot — the ram.

“It’s pretty much a band in the stands, and they play hype songs just to hype up the team," Pluess explained. "It's just a hype squad for the football or basketball team, whatever sport you're doing."

Richard Butler

Green Mountain's band is different than other high school bands. While most bands are under the leadership of a faculty member, RAMbunctious is student-led.

“This is all student-run, which is a lot different than other high schools. Usually, their band director runs it. The problem with having a pep band during basketball season is the musical band director usually has to run a pit for the musical. But I was able to take that opportunity to say, 'I could run this.' It's a huge thing for me going into college wanting to be a music director," said Pluess.

Denver7 photojournalist Richard Butler talked to the RAMbunctious teens in the video below.

