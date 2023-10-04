Watch Now
Senior Alert issued for missing Lakewood man with Alzheimer's

Posted at 11:38 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 01:39:25-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Lakewood man with Alzheimer's.

Michael Goffman, 77, was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of West 2nd Place.

Goffman is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a black undershirt, blue jeans and tan loafers.

Goffman has Alzheimer's and a heart condition that requires daily medication, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Goffman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7568.

