Portion of Wadsworth Boulevard closed after pedestrian hit, killed in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard is closed between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The department said the roadway will likely be closed for several hours as the traffic team investigates.

Northbound Wadsworth Blvd between 2nd Ave and 5th Ave will be closed for a fatal auto/pedestrian crash that occurred this evening. Please avoid the area while our traffic team investigates the incident (this could take several hours). pic.twitter.com/IufDTlbUdK — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) May 5, 2023

Details about the crash, including if the driver remained on-scene, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.