Portion of Wadsworth Boulevard closed after pedestrian hit, killed in Lakewood

Posted at 10:20 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 00:43:52-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Northbound Wadsworth Boulevard is closed between 2nd Ave. and 5th Ave. after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The department said the roadway will likely be closed for several hours as the traffic team investigates.

Details about the crash, including if the driver remained on-scene, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

