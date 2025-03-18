Police: Missing man with dementia last seen leaving Lakewood home Monday evening

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia.

Paul Prantel, 81, left his home near West Dartmouth Avenue and South Newcombe Street in Lakewood around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and has not been seen since.

Prantel drove away in his red Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate 516ZYZ. It was last seen in the area of South Kipling Street between West Belleview Avenue and West Bowles Tuesday morning.

Prantel has dementia and told his family he was going to get food when he left his home Monday, according to Lakewood police.

The department described Prantel as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, red shirt, jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Prantel's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Jeffcom Dispatch at 303-980-7300 and reference case number LK25-008463.