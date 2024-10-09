Police: Missing Lakewood girl, 12, last seen getting into truck with unknown man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen overnight Monday.

Samantha Mora, who also goes by Gia, was last seen leaving the 6100 block of West 13th Avenue around 12:41 a.m. Monday. Surveillance video shows the girl getting into a pickup truck with an unknown man.

Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood PD described the truck as an older model two-door GMC pickup truck with an unknown temporary license plate. The hood and bed of the truck are light blue while the cab is white. There are also large red decals on the rear windshield that read "In Loving Memory" above an unknown name, according to police.

Samantha is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Batman t-shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike shoes. She was also carrying a small black purse.

🚨 MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE 🚨



12-year-old Samantha Mora, who also goes by Gia, was last seen leaving the 6100 block of W 13th Ave on 10/7/2024 at about 0041 hours. Samantha was seen on surveillance video getting into a vehicle with an unknown male. This vehicle is an older… pic.twitter.com/oShCgMGz3e — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) October 9, 2024

Lakewood PD said the girl does not have a cell phone or any other way of communicating with her family.

Anyone with information about Samantha's whereabouts or the truck is asked to call 911 immediately.