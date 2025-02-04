Watch Now
Person hospitalized, about a dozen rescued after abandoned gas station in Lakewood catches fire

The fire was reported at abandoned building on W. Alameda Ave. near S. Harlan St., West Metro Fire officials say
One person was hospitalized and about a dozen people were rescued after an abandoned gas station in Lakewood caught fire overnight.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was hospitalized and about a dozen people were rescued after an abandoned gas station in Lakewood caught fire overnight.

The blaze was reported to first responders at around 11:15 p.m. Monday. West Metro Fire Rescue officials said the fire was located at a former gas station on S. Harlan St. near the intersection with W. Alameda Ave.

Officials said the building was being used as shelter by about a dozen people who were trapped inside and had to be rescued.

Only one person was reported to have sustained injuries that required hospitalization, officials said on X, formerly Twitter.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, West Metro Fire Rescue officials said the fire was out.

The cause of the fire – which left extensive damage to the abandoned building – is under investigation, officials said.

