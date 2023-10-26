Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen Monday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Cynna Nightwalker, 15, was last seen in the 560 block of South Swadley Street in Lakewood around 8 a.m. Monday.

Nightwalker is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is affiliated with the Cherokee Tribe, according to CBI.

CBI said Nightwalker "may be experiencing mental health symptoms which may inhibit her from making sound judgements."

Anyone with information on Nightwalker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.