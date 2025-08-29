Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man with no medical license in Colorado posed as plastic surgeon in Lakewood, state officials say

The Colorado Medical Board is now asking for the public to let them know if they ever received services from Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care
DENVER — A man with no medical license in Colorado posed as a plastic surgeon in Lakewood, state officials said Friday, as they urged the public to come forward to determine if he committed other violations.

The Colorado Medical Board on Thursday issued a cease-and-desist order to Carlos Hernandez-Fernandez and Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care for acting without the required license to practice medicine in the state of Colorado.

A spokesperson with the Board said Hernandez-Fernandez was previously licensed as a surgical assistance in the state, but that license was revoked on Sept. 13, 2016.

The Board alleged that on or about Aug. 2 of this year, Hernandez-Fernandez approached a prospective patient at her job and identified himself as a plastic surgeon who provides breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and face lifts.

Hernandez-Fernandez then reportedly gave her his business card which identified him as a physician at Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care, located at 7586 W. Jewell Ave. Suite 202, and scheduled a consultation for a breast augmentation revision, a surgical procedure, at Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care, according to a news release.

The Board is now requesting that anyone who may have received services from Hernandez-Fernandez file a complaint with the Colorado Medical Board through this link, and/or contact the Lakewood Police Department at 720-913-7867, or text crimes to 274637. Tips can only be provided through Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

