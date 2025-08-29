Man with no medical license in Colorado posed as plastic surgeon in Lakewood, state officials say

DENVER — A man with no medical license in Colorado posed as a plastic surgeon in Lakewood, state officials said Friday, as they urged the public to come forward to determine if he committed other violations.

The Colorado Medical Board on Thursday issued a cease-and-desist order to Carlos Hernandez-Fernandez and Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care for acting without the required license to practice medicine in the state of Colorado.

A spokesperson with the Board said Hernandez-Fernandez was previously licensed as a surgical assistance in the state, but that license was revoked on Sept. 13, 2016.

The Board alleged that on or about Aug. 2 of this year, Hernandez-Fernandez approached a prospective patient at her job and identified himself as a plastic surgeon who provides breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and face lifts.

Hernandez-Fernandez then reportedly gave her his business card which identified him as a physician at Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care, located at 7586 W. Jewell Ave. Suite 202, and scheduled a consultation for a breast augmentation revision, a surgical procedure, at Bare Beauty Aesthetic Care, according to a news release.

The Board is now requesting that anyone who may have received services from Hernandez-Fernandez file a complaint with the Colorado Medical Board through this link, and/or contact the Lakewood Police Department at 720-913-7867, or text crimes to 274637. Tips can only be provided through Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.