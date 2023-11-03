Lakewood woman with developmental disabilities reported missing since Thursday, CBI says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police in Lakewood need your help to find a woman with developmental disabilities who’s been missing since Thursday.

Angel Jazzmine Spires, 26, was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. near the Skyecrest Apartments on W. Mansfield Parkway near the intersection with W. Hampden Ave. in Lakewood.

Lakewood police believe she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pajama pants and a pink bandana. She also had a purple/lavender backpack with her, according to the Developmental Disabilities Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police said her cognitive impairment causes her to function as a middle school-aged individual. She does not have a vehicle but it is possible she is using RTD to travel to an unknown destination, the alert stated.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police department at (303) 980-7300.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 3, 11am