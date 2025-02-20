Lakewood students walk out of class to show support for immigrants

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Around a thousand students in Lakewood walked out of class Thursday to show their support for immigrants in response to President Donald Trump's promises for mass deportations.

Many students who attend Alameda International Junior/Senior High said they come from immigrant households, and that this fight is personal for them.

They told Denver7 that they were walking out to demand protection, dignity and equal rights for all students and families. The walk-out and protest was organized by freshmen students Delilah "Allister" Lucero and Valeria Marquez.

Lucero and Marquez said they were overwhelmed by all of the support received from their fellow classmates.

"The idea came about because as an international school it's a personal issue, there's a lot of people here from immigrant families, a lot of students from immigrant families. It came about because I know there are some kids who are afraid of coming home and not seeing their parents or going to school and maybe not making it back home," said Lucero.

Denver7

"We want to give these kids power, we want them to know that they are heard and seen and that this matters. This is so important for them," Lucero added.

Marquez and Lucero said the majority of the students at their school, which is around a thousand, showed up to support the walk-out.

"We're showing our support. I know a lot of people right now can't say or do anything because they're so scared," Marquez said. "These are really scary times and so, really showing our support to our community and everyone."

Hundreds of students could be seen marching around Alameda International on Thursday morning, holding up signs and chanting around the block.

Student Rafael Torres said it was important for him to protest because he comes from an immigrant family as well.

"Mostly everyone in this community in Alameda is coming from an immigrant family and it doesn't matter where you come from," Torres said.

Denver7

A spokesperson with JeffCo Public Schools provided Denver7 with the following statement:

Jeffco Public Schools recognizes and respects students' First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. We support students in expressing their views responsibly and within established guidelines that ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, and that do not disrupt the educational environment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and the Trump administration have said they are targeting convicted criminals. However, they noted that noncriminals could also be detained during raids.