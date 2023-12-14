Lakewood police warn of large presence as officers work to apprehend fugitive

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is working to apprehend a fugitive in the area of Mississippi Avenue and South Dudley Street.

Police said schools in the area have been placed under a lockout as a precaution. Nearby schools include Patterson International Elementary School and Alameda International Jr./ Sr. High.

There are no threats to the schools, police said. Classes are continuing as normal.

This is a developing story.