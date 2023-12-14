Watch Now
Lakewood police warn of large presence as officers work to apprehend fugitive

Police said schools in the area of Mississippi Avenue and South Dudley Street have been placed under a lockout as a precaution.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is working to apprehend a fugitive in the area of Mississippi Avenue and South Dudley Street.

Police said schools in the area have been placed under a lockout as a precaution. Nearby schools include Patterson International Elementary School and Alameda International Jr./ Sr. High.

There are no threats to the schools, police said. Classes are continuing as normal.

This is a developing story.

