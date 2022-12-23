Lakewood police searching for missing, at-risk man last seen Saturday afternoon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Gilberth Higuera, 41, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white track jacket with red stripes.

Please see our press release / photo regarding a missing adult. pic.twitter.com/Vd4vJxj7VR — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 22, 2022

Lakewood police say Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303-980-7300.