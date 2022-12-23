Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Lakewood police searching for missing, at-risk man last seen Saturday afternoon

missing Gilberth Higuera.jpg
Lakewood Police Department
missing Gilberth Higuera.jpg
Posted at 7:32 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 21:33:40-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Gilberth Higuera, 41, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white track jacket with red stripes.

Lakewood police say Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-weatheraction.png

Streaming weather: Check live temps, conditions and cameras