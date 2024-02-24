Watch Now
Lakewood police searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian then took off

The Lakewood Police Department is searching for a driver who did not stop after striking a pedestrian Friday evening.
Lakewood fatal auto-ped Kipling St and W. 23rd Ave
Posted at 10:13 PM, Feb 23, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Friday evening and did not stop to help.

The crash happened around 7:27 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kipling Street and West 23rd Avenue.

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. Their identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, Lakewood PD said.

The driver took off after the crash, according to Lakewood police. The department said it is not releasing a description of the vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story.

