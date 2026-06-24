Lakewood Police Department's Vacation Check program monitors homes while residents are away

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Summer is in full swing, and the Lakewood Police Department is giving residents peace of mind while they are away from home.

The Vacation Check program sends the Volunteer Support Team to periodically check on homes while residents are away. Volunteers look for signs of forced entry, suspicious vehicles, and packages. If something appears off, they will contact the homeowner's emergency contact.

Ty Countryman, with the Lakewood Police Department, said the program does not take officers away from priority calls because it relies on volunteers, and an officer is only asked to respond if an investigation is necessary.

Countryman said the program offers more than just reassurance.

"It's certainly a peace of mind. I can't guarantee that something wouldn't happen in this day and age. It lets the neighbors know. They'll see the volunteer truck come by and it's fully marked," Countryman said.

Vacation Check started in Lakewood in 2024. Countryman said there are four to five properties active at any given time, with the holidays and summer being the busiest periods.

Countryman said the program is also building trust in the community.

Denver7 Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter interviews Ty Countryman with Lakewood Police

"I've heard nothing but good from the residents. My volunteers will tell me that they've gotten to know neighbors around the residents' house. It's a great program for a lot of reasons," Countryman said.

The Lakewood Police Department offered the following tips to keep your home secure before your trip:

Don't schedule packages to be delivered.

Leave some lights and ceiling fans on.

Let reliable neighbors know about your trip.

Don't post on social media about your vacation until you return.

The Vacation Check Request Form is available online and should be submitted to Lakewood PD at least five days before your departure.

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