Lakewood police asking for public's help in locating 12-year-old girl last seen April 2

Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 17:12:34-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen eight days ago.

Aaliyah Heredia, 12, was last seen on April 2. Lakewood PD said she is known to frequent the 2700 block of W. Bates Avenue in Denver. She may also be planning to leave the state.

Aaliyah is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on the right side of her abdomen. The 12-year-old was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a pink shirt.

Lakewood police said Aaliyah has a long history of running away. Authorities are concerned due to her age and because she does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on Aaliyah's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference LK24-0011023.

