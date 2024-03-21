Lakewood PD searching for two people accused of attacking victim at RTD light rail station

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of attacking someone at an RTD light rail station last month.

The attack happened around 9:17 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Wadsworth Station, located at 1298 Wadsworth Boulevard.

According to police, two females asked the victim if he had any cigarettes. When the victim said no, one of the females started punching him and holding him down by his hair, Lakewood PD said. The second female stood by and yelled racial slurs at the victim, according to the department.

Lakewood PD said the assault lasted five to six minutes. The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, and some of his personal belongings were broken.

Lakewood Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.