Lakewood PD identifies two juveniles as suspects after shooting at PetSmart

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department has identified two juveniles as suspects following a shooting at a PetSmart Friday afternoon.

The department said it received several 911 calls just before 4 p.m. about a shooting at the PetSmart located at 160 Wadsworth Boulevard.

Details about the shooting, including the circumstances leading up to it, were not immediately clear. A Lakewood PD spokesperson told Denver7 that no injuries were reported and investigators are still working to identify victims.

"This will range from people who had some property damage to those in close proximity of the shooting," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, officers arrived and initially took three people into custody — two juvenile males and an adult male. However, investigators later determined that the man was a "possible victim rather than suspect."

Read the initial press release from Lakewood PD below:

The two juveniles are being investigated as suspects. Officers are still talking with witnesses and have not yet determined charges.

Since the suspects are juveniles, Lakewood PD is not releasing any further information about them.

Lakewood police said PetSmart employees were able to shelter in place until officers arrived. Victim advocates were called out to the scene to help employees and customers.

People who were inside the store at the time of the shooting and have not talked to police are asked to call Lakewood PD at 303-987-7111.