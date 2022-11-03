Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for 12-year-old runaway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway.

#JCSO searching for missing 12-year old runaway. Aneylis Perez last seen at her home near S. Kipling & W. Florida in Lakewood around 3:30 p.m. today. She does not have a phone. If you see her or know her wherabouts, please call asap: 303-271-0211. pic.twitter.com/6v5jGRXBPV — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 3, 2022

Aneylis Perez was last seen at her home near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue in Lakewood around 3:30 p.m.

Aneylis does not have a phone, according to the sheriff's office.

If you see Aneylis or know where she is, call the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.