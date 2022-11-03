Watch Now
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for 12-year-old runaway

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:39 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 20:39:53-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway.

Aneylis Perez was last seen at her home near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue in Lakewood around 3:30 p.m.

Aneylis does not have a phone, according to the sheriff's office.

If you see Aneylis or know where she is, call the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.

