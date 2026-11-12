Live at 7:30: Funeral procession, memorial service for fallen Lakewood Agent Nicholas Graham

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A funeral procession and memorial service honoring the life of fallen agent Nicholas Graham will take place Thursday morning in Englewood, and the Lakewood Police Department is inviting the community to honor the fallen officer.

Graham, 33, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 5 while confronting a "suspicious man" getting onto an RTD bus at Colfax and Wadsworth. Sources later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Gabriel Garcia, who DOC officials confirmed was let out of detention after meeting requirements to be released from parole last month.

Three other Lakewood police agents and a bystander were hurt in the shooting. All four are now out of the hospital.

Watch Denver7’s live coverage of the funeral procession and memorial service honoring fallen Lakewood Agent Nicholas Graham in the video below:

Denver7 Mornings

Coloradans wishing to pay their respect as the procession makes its way to BRAVE Church in Englewood were encouraged to line Hampden Avenue (US 285), from just west of Santa Fe Ave. (Hwy 85) eastbound to S. Downing St., as the motorcade passes.

People wishing to line Hampden Avenue were encouraged to park at two designated public parking spots: The River Point at Sheridan or the Englewood City Center parking lot and walk to Hampden Avenue.

Road closures

East Hampden (US 285) will be shut down between BRAVE Church and First Plymouth Church UCC for the procession from about 7:30 a.m. until the service is over, according to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, which is helping coordinate Graham’s funeral.

The procession will then go through a “blue tunnel” formed by marked law enforcement vehicles that will stretch along East Hampden Avenue from Downing to Monroe. The eastbound lanes of Hampden will be closed from Downing to Colorado Boulevard.

Memorial service and overflow seating

Once the motorcade arrives at BRAVE Church, Graham’s family and first responders will be seated at the main church sanctuary.

Anyone else wishing to attend the memorial service will be seated at BRAVE Academy, located at 3651 Colorado Blvd. in Englewood — just south of the main sanctuary. A livestream will be projected on a big screen.

Coloradans wishing to watch the service remotely can do so by clicking here.