Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Driver cited for DUI after he crashed into Lakewood Starbucks, police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Driver crashes into Lakewood Starbucks
Driver crashes into Lakewood Starbucks
Driver crashes into Lakewood Starbucks
Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 22:54:57-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A driver was cited for DUI after he crashed into a Lakewood Starbucks Tuesday evening, the Lakewood Police Department said in a social media post.

The crash happened at the Starbucks location on West 10th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood police said there were "no serious injuries to anyone involved." The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Lakewood PD said the driver was cited for DUI.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here