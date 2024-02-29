Driver cited for DUI after he crashed into Lakewood Starbucks, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A driver was cited for DUI after he crashed into a Lakewood Starbucks Tuesday evening, the Lakewood Police Department said in a social media post.

The crash happened at the Starbucks location on West 10th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood police said there were "no serious injuries to anyone involved." The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash, stayed at the scene.

#HappeningNow #TrafficAlert A vehicle crashed into Starbucks at W 10th Ave / Wadsworth Blvd about 6:30 pm tonight. The investigation is ongoing but no serious injuries to anyone involved. A single male driver was in the vehicle and stayed on scene. pic.twitter.com/ickK1qfB2X — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) February 29, 2024

The investigation is ongoing. Lakewood PD said the driver was cited for DUI.