Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 19:13:53-05

A 4-year-old dog named Esme is stable after she was reportedly stabbed by her owner in Lakewood Thursday.

Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.

The dog will continue to be monitored and cared for by shelter veterinarians.

“Trauma to the chest is always a big concern due to the location of the injury and the proximity to the animal’s heart," Dr. Palchak, a Foothills Animal Shelter veterinarian, said in a press release. “Esme was sent to an emergency clinic to ensure she did not sustain internal injuries that would require surgery. She returned to the Shelter the following day, where we are monitoring her recovery.”

The shelter said the owner was charged with animal cruelty, and Esme has started to show her playful and bouncy personality.

Foothills Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for Esme and other pets. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-weatheraction.png

Streaming weather: Check live temps, conditions and cameras