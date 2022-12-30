Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood

A 4-year-old dog named Esme is stable after she was reportedly stabbed by her owner in Lakewood Thursday.

Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.

The dog will continue to be monitored and cared for by shelter veterinarians.

“Trauma to the chest is always a big concern due to the location of the injury and the proximity to the animal’s heart," Dr. Palchak, a Foothills Animal Shelter veterinarian, said in a press release. “Esme was sent to an emergency clinic to ensure she did not sustain internal injuries that would require surgery. She returned to the Shelter the following day, where we are monitoring her recovery.”

The shelter said the owner was charged with animal cruelty, and Esme has started to show her playful and bouncy personality.

Foothills Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for Esme and other pets. To donate, click here.