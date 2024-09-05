Denver-area tattoo artists joining together for semicolon tattoo event for Suicide Prevention Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — September is Suicide Prevention Month and nine Denver-area tattoo studios are helping to raise awareness with a special all-day tattooing event. The studios are participating in the inaugural Hope;Ink event to support Jefferson Center — a community mental health nonprofit.

Tattoos can be a natural place to start a conversation, Emily Raykovitz, manager of adult outpatient services at Jefferson Center, said.

“They honor people that we love, they honor momentous life occasions. and for that reason, tattoo studios are kind of a vulnerable place,” Raykovitz said.

This is the first year Hope;Ink will participate in the event, but Jefferson Center has previously partnered with Dreambent Studios owner Eddie Mijares for several years on semicolon tattoo events. Tattoo artist and Fallen Owl studio owner Adam Rose said the semicolon tattoo has long been associated with suicide and mental health support.

“What I was always told is that it's a moment to pause, and somebody just told me, it's not only a moment to pause, but it's also to pause and think about the future moving forward,” Rose said.

Rose demonstrated the process of tattooing a basic semicolon on Margie Gamez, who lost a close friend to suicide. Gamez hopes her new tattoo will be a conversation starter.

“I just want to see it and remind myself that life does continue , and that we carry these people in our hearts,” Gamez said.

The entire community is invited to the Hope;Ink event, whether or not they chose to get a tattoo. Participants are encouraged to make a minimum $50 donation to Jefferson Center. All of the artists are donating their time and supplies. Rose expects to tattoo 100 people in one day. His reason for participating is also personal.

“A couple of the friends that I lost (to suicide) potentially might still be here, if there was more resources,” Rose said.

The community aspect of Hope;Ink is critical, Raykovitz said. In addition to the tattoos, the participating studios will have DJs and people on site to talk about suicide prevention resources.

“Connection is one of the very most important things in preventing suicide and just for mental wellness in general. So an event like this, where we're celebrating community and giving people a place to come together is such a fantastic way to share somebody's story, hear somebody else's story, and make connections,” Raykovitz said.

Participants can make an appointment for a tattoo on Saturday, but walk-ups will also be accepted.