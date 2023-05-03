Crash forces closure of westbound US 6 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Westbound US 6 is closed in Lakewood due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The roadway is closed between CO 96 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

#US6 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 95 and CO 121; Wadsworth Boulevard. https://t.co/hzbCTxfq8I — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2023

Details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured, are unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.