Crash forces closure of westbound US 6 in Lakewood

Posted at 9:44 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 23:49:40-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Westbound US 6 is closed in Lakewood due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The roadway is closed between CO 96 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured, are unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

