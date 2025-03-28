City of Lakewood unveils major infrastructure projects focused on safety, flood mitigation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Lakewood on Thursday announced two significant infrastructure improvement projects that will mark the largest investment in the city's history, according to officials.

The West Colfax Transportation Safety Project and the North Dry Gulch Project are designed to enhance safety and address persistent flooding issues in the city.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by local business owners and residents, all eager to learn about the developments that promise long-term benefits for the community.

The North Dry Gulch Project aims to mitigate flooding experienced over decades of urban development that has disrupted natural drainage. According to Raymond Hill, city engineer of capital projects and utilities, the project will reroute floodwaters away from more than 150 properties by channelizing them through an underground storm sewer system.

“The floodplain itself is where water typically flows, and by removing it from the floodplain, what I mean is that those floodwaters will no longer go through those properties. Those flood waters will be underground within that large box culvert,” Hill explained.



View a map of the North Dry Gulch Project below

The West Colfax Transportation Safety Project, on the other hand, will improve sidewalks, intersections, crosswalks, and bus stops, thereby enhancing mobility and safety for all users, especially pedestrians, cyclists, and those with disabilities. Hill pointed out that many areas along the corridor lack sidewalks, making it difficult for vulnerable groups to navigate.

"You will quickly find many locations where there is no sidewalk, and buildings even are within feet of the back of the curb. It's impossible to traverse those areas on a bicycle [or] a wheelchair. These are areas that are very much needed for these improvements," Hill noted.



Learn more about the West Colfax Transportation Safety Project in the video below

Local business owners like Dianne Zimmerman, co-owner of Chicago Style Beef and Dogs on West Colfax, expressed cautious optimism about the projects. Zimmerman, who has faced flooding issues that have damaged her parking lot, believes the construction will help mitigate future problems. However, she also fears the impact on her sales during the construction phase.

“Luckily, we have dedicated customers, so... although, if it keeps going, I wonder how dedicated they're going to be,” Zimmerman said. “Just support your small business owners, even in the hard times when there are orange cones out.”

The city reassured community members that they are committed to supporting local businesses throughout the construction process. Hill emphasized the importance of doing both projects simultaneously, suggesting it is a more cost-effective and efficient approach.

“By tackling both projects at the same time, we reduce the duration of disruptions and overall costs,” Hill explained.

With these infrastructure enhancements, Lakewood officials say they are taking proactive steps to address both safety and flooding — issues that have long been critical for this growing community. Construction for both projects is expected to run through 2027, with an estimated total cost of $90 million.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to stay informed by visiting the city’s project website, where they can find updates and additional resources. Hill also mentioned that staff will host office hours to answer any questions and concerns. The details of those office hours are still being planned.

If you'd like to contact the construction teams to report a concern, visit northdrygulch.com or westcolfaxsafety.com. You can also reach the project manager by phone or text at (720) 251-4567 or email info@northdrygulch.com.