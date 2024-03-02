CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 89-year-old woman with dementia

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman with dementia.

Emelia Vigil, 89, was last seen driving in the area of West Dartmouth Street and South Estes Street in Lakewood. Her vehicle is a blue 2013 Chevy Cruze with Colorado license plate AQCV90.

Vigil is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a white shirt and a black/ white sweater.

CBI said Vigil has dementia and may be traveling from Lakewood to the Denver International Airport area.

Anyone with information on Vigil's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.