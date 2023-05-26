Missing 83-year-old man found; CBI deactivates Senior Alert

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found, according to CBI. The Senior Alert has been deactivated.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.

Emmitt McCrea, 83, was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of Alameda Parkway in Lakewood.

McCrea is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last ween wearing blue jeans, a gray and black plaid shirt and black shoes.

He was driving a 2019 DYMX Forester Motorhome with Colorado license plate AXHM11.

McCrea suffers from dementia, according to CBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7333.