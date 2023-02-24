Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for woman last seen Tuesday

Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 24, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Alexis "Lexi" Layla Brownotter, 27, was last seen around noon Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the area of 985 Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood.

Brownotter is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 114 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is part of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, black boots and hoop-style earrings.

Anyone with information on Brownotter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.

