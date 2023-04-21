CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 23-year-old last seen around April 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 23-year-old who was last seen two weeks ago.

Arianna Danielle Blue, 23, was last seen in Lakewood "around April 5," according to CBI.

Arianna is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is affiliated with the Dakota Tribe, according to CBI.

The 23-year-old has multiple tattoos, including red butterflies on her left hand and wrist, flowers on both collarbones and "Blessed" on her right wrist.

Authorities believe Arianna is traveling with her father, 46-year-old Daniel Ray Blue. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 176 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a maroon 2005 Ford Explorer with Minnesota license plate #HKR505. The rear windshield is "broken out" and there is a dent on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information on Arianna's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.