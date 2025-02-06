CBI issues alert for missing woman with developmental disabilities last seen near Lakewood hospital on Jan. 30

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing woman with developmental disabilities who was last seen near a Lakewood hospital on Jan. 30.

Krystal McKinney, 38, was last seen walking near St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood around noon on Jan. 30.

McKinney is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hat with a black pompom, black leggings, a navy blue jacket and white tennis shoes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to CBI, McKinney has a developmental disability that may impair her behavior and demeanor.

Anyone with information about McKinney's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.