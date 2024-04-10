Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing woman, 67, with cognitive impairment

Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 09, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 67-year-old woman with cognitive impairment.

Maureen Schoeneke, 67, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ingalls Street in Lakewood.

Schoeneke is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 86 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She currently has dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly carrying a purse.

CBI said Schoeneke has cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her safety. It is believed she is on foot but she is known to take a taxi when disoriented.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

