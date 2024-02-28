Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing man last seen in Lakewood on Feb. 15

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Levi Termentozzi.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 23:14:22-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Levi Termentozzi, 33, was last seen on Feb. 15 in the area of Youngfield Avenue and W. Colfax in Lakewood.

Termentozzi is described as a white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and brown work boots.

The missing man may be driving a white/ red 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Colorado license plate CRCS18. The truck may have body damage, according to CBI.

CBI said there are concerns for Termentozzi's well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here