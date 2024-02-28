CBI issues alert for missing man last seen in Lakewood on Feb. 15

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Levi Termentozzi, 33, was last seen on Feb. 15 in the area of Youngfield Avenue and W. Colfax in Lakewood.

Termentozzi is described as a white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and brown work boots.

The missing man may be driving a white/ red 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Colorado license plate CRCS18. The truck may have body damage, according to CBI.

CBI said there are concerns for Termentozzi's well-being. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.