CBI issues alert for missing man, 55, with cognitive impairment last seen in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 55-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Christopher Littlehoop, 55, was last seen Monday evening around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Ames Street in Lakewood.

Littlehoop is 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a tank top.

The missing man may be driving a black 2013 Mazda 5 with Colorado license place CJTI75.

CBI said Littlehoop has cognitive impairment and there are "concerns for his safety."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.