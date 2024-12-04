CBI issues alert for missing Lakewood woman, 66, with dementia last seen Tuesday

LAKEWOOD Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Lakewood woman with dementia.

Monica Trujillo, 66, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Yale Avenue, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Trujillo is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket and black leggings.

The missing woman may be driving a black 2009 Fort Fusion with Colorado license plate DDHE22.

SENIOR ALERT ACTIVATION - Trujillo, Monica, 66 yoa.

Last seen Dec. 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the area of 6th & Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO. She was driving a black 2009 Ford Fusion.

Ms. Trujillo has a cognitive impairment.

If seen call 911 or Lakewood P.D. at 303-980-7300 pic.twitter.com/MJ7VZ30CKx — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) December 4, 2024

Trujillo has dementia, according to Lakewood police. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakewood PD at 303-980-7300.