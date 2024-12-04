Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing Lakewood woman, 66, with dementia last seen Tuesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Monica Trujillo.jpg
Posted

LAKEWOOD Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Lakewood woman with dementia.

Monica Trujillo, 66, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Yale Avenue, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Trujillo is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket and black leggings.

The missing woman may be driving a black 2009 Fort Fusion with Colorado license plate DDHE22.

Trujillo has dementia, according to Lakewood police. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakewood PD at 303-980-7300.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.