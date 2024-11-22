CBI issues alert for missing Lakewood teen with developmental disability

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Lakewood teen with a developmental disability.

Skyler Renslow, 17, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Wright Street in Lakewood.

Skyler has a developmental disability and there are concerns for her safety.

Skyler is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white checkered jacket and blue jeans. She also had a black Hawaiian backpack with flowers.

CBI said Skyler has a developmental disability and there are concerns for her safety. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.