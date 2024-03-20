CBI issues alert for missing Lakewood teen with autism

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Lakewood teen with autism.

Skyler Renslow, 17, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Wright Street in Lakewood.

Renslow is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black checker coat, white and maroon shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She also had a lime green backpack.

CBI said Renslow has autism and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. Before she ran away, she said she was going to meet a male friend, according to the bureau.

Anyone with information on Renslow's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.