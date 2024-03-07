CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous man with autism who may be in Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man with autism.

Matthew Davis Frost, 34, was last seen around noon Sunday in the 5300 block of West Colorado Place in Lakewood. CBI said he may be in the Denver area.

Frost is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green, puffy North Face jacket, according to CBI.

Frost has autism and a pronounced stutter, CBI said in its alert. He also has "impaired cognitive reasoning."

Anyone with information on Frost's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.