CBI issues alert for missing 48-year-old man last seen Sunday

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 11, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a missing 48-year-old man.

Daniel Paul Morehead, 48, was last seen in the area of South Ammons Street and West Girton Avenue in Lakewood around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Morehead is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with sandy hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a dark blue sweatshirt with a "core values" logo, a black flight jacket and a black beanie.

Morehead has been diagnosed with a mental impairment, according to CBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300.

