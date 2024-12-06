CBI issues alert for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Lakewood Tuesday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Lakewood teen who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Raquel Gallegos, 15, was last seen walking in the 2500 block of South Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Raquel is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored blue jeans, black Nike Air Force shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt with "Cali" in white on it.

According to CBI, Raquel is "known to have mental health problems and there is concern for her safety." Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakewood PD at 303-980-7300.