CBI issues alert for missing 14-year-old with autism last seen in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old with autism.

Taylor Thomas, 14, was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 3101 South Kipling in Lakewood.

Taylor is 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes. They were last seen wearing black, white and gray camo pants, a black hoodie and black and white high-top shoes. They also had a black and white Nike backpack.

CBI said Taylor likes to be called "Jax" and has high-functioning autism.

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.