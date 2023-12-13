CBI issues alert for 54-year-old man with developmental disability

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 54-year-old man with a developmental disability.

Gerald Gurule, 54, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday near 555 South Allison Parkway in Lakewood.

Gurule is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown/ gray hair. He has a goatee that is brown with some gray hairs.

Gurule was last seen wearing a tan jacket, maroon shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also was wearing glasses. Gurule may have a hospital bracelet around his right wrist.

CBI said Gurule has a developmental disability. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-711.