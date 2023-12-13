Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

CBI issues alert for 54-year-old man with developmental disability

Gerald Gurule, 54, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday near 555 South Allison Parkway in Lakewood.
missing Gerald Gurule.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Gerald Gurule.jpg
Posted at 8:14 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 22:14:47-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 54-year-old man with a developmental disability.

Gerald Gurule, 54, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday near 555 South Allison Parkway in Lakewood.

Gurule is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown/ gray hair. He has a goatee that is brown with some gray hairs.

Gurule was last seen wearing a tan jacket, maroon shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also was wearing glasses. Gurule may have a hospital bracelet around his right wrist.

CBI said Gurule has a developmental disability. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-711.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives