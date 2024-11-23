Cast, crew of Casa Bonita unanimously vote to unionize

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The cast and crew of Casa Bonita unanimously voted to unionize with the Actors' Equity Association and IASTE Local 7, respectively.

According to a joint statement released by the unions on Friday, 80 employees filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in October for an election.

The Actors' Equity Association, also known as Equity, will represent cliff divers, actors, puppeteers and magicians, while the IASTE Local 7 will represent "the crew that provides vital support to keep entertainment at Casa Bonita operating," according to the release.

In a statement, IATSE Local 7 Business Agent Max Peterson said, “IATSE Local 7 couldn’t be more humbled and thrilled by the incredible crew of Casa Bonita. The days and weeks leading up to this election have been an inspiring example of solidarity. This has only been strengthened by working alongside our union siblings at Actors’ Equity Association. This result shows that the crew is ready for a brighter future through bargaining collectively to bring safety, security and lasting improvements to their workplace. We are excited to stand with and beside them as we prepare for and begin negotiations!”

Actors’ Equity Association Director of Organizing and Mobilization Stefanie Frey issued similar sentiments in her statement, saying, “The workers made it clear today that they stand united for a stronger and safer Casa Bonita. It is their vision and courage that brought us quickly to an election, and that passion is what is going to get us through bargaining. We are so grateful to work with IATSE on getting even more workers at Casa Bonita unionized, and this solidarity is going to mean a better collective bargaining agreement down the road. On to bargaining!”

After the restaurant reopened last summer, a group of 50 Casa Bonita employees last week gave the restaurant’s owners – “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone – a list of demands centered around working conditions and compensation. In response, management said in a memo sent to staff that the restaurant had been “intentional about opening gradually in order to refine the many complex aspects of the Casa Bonita experience."

Equity represents 51,000 professional actors and stage managers across the United States. IATSE represents roughly 170,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers across the U.S. and Canada.