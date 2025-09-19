Casa Bonita’s Halloween pop-up plans trigger worker dispute

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — For a limited time this fall, Casa Bonita will be reimagined as a seasonal pop-up that aims to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos.

Starting Sept. 30, the iconic Lakewood restaurant will be known as Casa BOOnita, with festive decor and other surprises, co-owner Matt Stone told The Denver Post in an exclusive interview. Its spooky aesthetic is expected to stay up through Nov. 2 and guests don’t need to pay for anything extra beyond their meal to enjoy it.

While most of the changes are related to decor, certain roving performers will also be removed from the floor during the length of the pop-up, a move that’s triggered a dispute with the restaurant’s union.

Stone and Trey Parker, both creators of the TV series “South Park,” purchased the pink palace in 2021 and always envisioned doing something special to keep the experience fresh for guests. But as the two learned in reopening Casa Bonita — which ended up requiring two years and $40 million in renovations — executing the vision can be a massive undertaking.

This pop-up is something of a test to see how they can activate the restaurant for future holidays and special occasions. The idea, Stone added, is to “do something fun so Casa Bonita doesn’t become stodgy and stale.”

