Black-owned sports bar in Lakewood 'unfairly targeted,' fighting to stay open

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Black-owned sports bar in Lakewood is fighting to stay open after its liquor license was suspended. A Lakewood city councilwoman said the establishment is being "unfairly targeted."

Jumbo's Sports Bar and Grill, located at 6111 West Colfax, opened in 2021 and has 4.7 stars on Google. Owner Tanesha Howard knows how much it's beloved by her patrons.

“They like, 'Oh, I love a bar here in walking distance. I can drink and walk home and don’t have to catch an Uber downtown,'” Howard said.

Unfortunately, that love didn't last long when the City of Lakewood abruptly suspended Jumbo's liquor license.

“They just came one day, June 1. And said you can't serve no more alcohol as of today. No warning, no citation, nothing. And so, you can't sell no more," Howard said. “They said we violated the liquor law.”

The City of Lakewood provided Denver7 with documents listing allegations that led to the suspension of Jumbo's liquor license. One of those allegations involves "undue noise."

“It has nothing to do with the noises. It’s about who's making the noise. You know?” Howard said.

Other allegations include staying open past 2 a.m., over-serving alcohol and underage drinking.

“Someone anonymously called and said that we were selling to minors," said Howard.

In early June, the Colorado Division of Liquor and Tobacco Enforcement investigated the underage drinking allegations by sending a minor operative to purchase alcohol at Jumbo's. Staff did not serve them, but at this point, their liquor license was already suspended. The city determined that the complaint was unfounded.

“I picked through some of the reports. I could see what was happening, that they are being unfairly targeted, in my opinion," said Lakewood City Councilwoman Anita Springsteen.

Springsteen has been behind Howard and her business ever since she saw videos of Jumbo's on social media. One video posted to TikTok said Jumbo's was the victim of racial discrimination.

The councilwoman said the actions against Jumbo's are a disservice to the community, saying businesses owned by people of color should be supported, not driven out.

“This is a systematic process of trying to push these people out. And it's not fair. They they deserve due process. They deserve to be heard," Springsteen said.

In its report, the Lakewood Liquor Licensing Authority said, “Clearly this establishment is a magnet for gun violence, and those living nearby are likely to be victimized because the violence happens in the open-air right outside the doors and windows to their homes.”

Howard said her family has taken a major financial hit by not being able to serve alcohol.

“Destroyed my business, actually," she said. "You know, it's going to take a lot to bring it back up. But I done lost so much money."

However, Howard said they will remain resilient and are determined to fight for their business.

“I think that I'm going to go in and I'm going to get my liquor license back. Man, I gotta stay positive," the owner said.

A hearing to determine the future of Jumbo's liquor license is scheduled for August 29.

Jumbo's has started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help support the business and cover attorney fees. To donate, click here.