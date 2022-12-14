Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood

Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma
Lakewood Police Department
Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma
Posted at 5:53 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 19:53:14-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.

Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers responded to the area of 13th Ave. and Pierce Street after a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk with shell casings around him, the Lakewood Police Department said in a release.

The victim was pronounced dead and identified as Jose Javier Mendoza-Ortiz, 26.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, of Aurora. He is wanted for first-degree murder, according to Lakewood police.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department tipline at 303-763-6800.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-weatheraction.png

Live radars, cameras and latest weather conditions | Streaming now