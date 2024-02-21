Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

71-year-old woman in Lakewood with dementia reported missing Wednesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
jennie mestas_missing.jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 18:06:26-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 71-year-old woman in Lakewood has been reported missing, and police are now asking for your help to find her.

Jennie Mestas, 71, was last seen walking eastbound on W. Colfax Ave. from the Lamar Station Plaza, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said Mestas was wearing an army green colored jacket, grey sweater, light blue jeans, black boots and a headband with a Colorado emblem on it.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, according to police.

The woman suffers from dementia, according to the social media post.

Anyone who sees Mestas is asked to call 911 immediately and reference Lakewood PD case LK24-006161.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 21, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here