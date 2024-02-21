71-year-old woman in Lakewood with dementia reported missing Wednesday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 71-year-old woman in Lakewood has been reported missing, and police are now asking for your help to find her.

Jennie Mestas, 71, was last seen walking eastbound on W. Colfax Ave. from the Lamar Station Plaza, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said Mestas was wearing an army green colored jacket, grey sweater, light blue jeans, black boots and a headband with a Colorado emblem on it.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, according to police.

The woman suffers from dementia, according to the social media post.

Anyone who sees Mestas is asked to call 911 immediately and reference Lakewood PD case LK24-006161.

