12-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening Lakewood middle school

Police
Posted at 10:18 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 00:18:31-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly threatening a Lakewood middle school.

The Lakewood Police Department received reports of a planned school shooting at Creighton Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday. The threats included a photo of what looked like a handgun and were made via social media, according to Lakewood PD. They were reported through Safe2Tell.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old was arrested for interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions — credible threat and harassment.

The 12-year-old is not a current or former student at the school, according to Lakewood police. They previously lived in Lakewood but currently live in Denver and attend Denver Public Schools, Lakewood PD said in a release.

During the investigation, officers discovered a "realistic looking fake handgun," Lakewood police said.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, the department is not releasing their name.

Lakewood PD concluded the release by thanking the students and staff at Creighton Middle School, as well as Jeffco Public Schools and R1, calling the investigation a "collaborative effort."

