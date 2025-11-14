Older Coloradans find community and fill crucial staffing gaps in early childhood classrooms

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Many Coloradans lose their sense of community as they age and retire from work. A statewide nonprofit is working to change that — and help solve a critical shortage of early childhood educators at the same time.

The Early Childhood Service Corps (ECSC) trains and supports older adults to work or volunteer in classrooms across Colorado, providing a boost to preschools and child care programs struggling to find staff.

“Everybody's siloed, and there's not a lot of intergenerational community,” said founder and CEO Lisa Armao. “I really wanted to create community. We need just folks working with kids and older adults are the perfect match for that.”

ECSC operates at 72 partner sites statewide, ranging from infant nurseries to preschools. Fifteen more early childhood programs are on a waiting list to join.

Accordong to ECSC, 70% of Colorado preschool directors in 2021 reported they spent most of their day in a classroom subbing or helping because “there weren't enough hands filling in for teachers,” Armao said.

Denver7 Thorne Nature Preschool, in Lafayette, has utilized ECSC for two years.

The corps offers free virtual training — about 21 hours over 3 weeks for volunteers — with optional 15-week college courses for those who want paid teaching positions.

For some participants, the work is about more than filling a need.

“I spent 40 years as a commercial photographer,” said Chris Shinn, now a paid teacher at Thorne Nature Preschool in Lafayette. “I did worry about being isolated as I winded down my photography career. It was very important for me to find something beyond, to find something that I could give back to my community, that was something purposeful in my life.”

Shinn said the children make the work rewarding. “They’re so unfiltered, they'll give you love the second you show up. They're very forgiving,” he said.

Volunteers say the joy is mutual.

“They're hilarious. They're open… not a lot of filtering. They're basically pure love, yeah? So what's not to like,” said participant Marianne Mansfield. “One of the best parts about the whole program? It creates a family.”

Others have found the work changes their perspective.

“If you're in a program like this, the children are just magic. They just draw you into what they're doing. It takes a lot of focus and concentration, and that's really healthy,” said volunteer Jean Stoenner.

Lauren Barth, director of Thorne Nature Preschool, said veterans of the ECSC program bring unique strengths.

“One of our volunteers is so wonderful at talking about emotions, and so all of the kiddos have really enjoyed talking to her… because they have that connection,” Barth said.

Thorne Nature Preschool / Chris Shinn

The program also addresses a looming concern for Colorado: The state projects a nearly 25% increase in demand for early childhood educators over the next decade, especially in rural areas.

“It is a national issue,” said Rebecca Vlasin, director of the Division of Early Childhood Workforce at the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. “This is a job that is incredibly joyful and meaningful, but it's not easy… and we know the pay is not what it should be in many communities across Colorado. Folks who are working in early childhood programs are making often not even a living wage.”

The state offers tax credits, scholarships and free training, but Vlasin said more work is needed. One promising idea: Pathways for older adults to bring “their… intergenerational perspectives” to classrooms.

For Armao, the payoff is clear.

“They are fully, completely visible to these children and to the families and to the staff… It just fills you up in a way that you need when you've lost that connection after you've quit what you've done for the last 30 years,” she said.

“My guarantee is, if you want to do this, I will stick with you through the whole process until you graduate and are placed at a site and happy working or volunteering.”

ECSC is looking for volunteers and paid teachers. You can find more information on their website.